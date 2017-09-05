Jason Fry joins Idaho Youth Ranch as CEO

Jason Fry is the new CEO of the Idaho Youth Ranch, a Boise-based nonprofit that provides therapeutic and other services to youth and families.

Fry was previously the CEO of the Wood River Community YMCA. Fry started working at the YMCA in 2004 as a program director, left the Y in 2007 as associate executive director, and returned to the Y in 2011 as CEO.

Fry graduated from Whittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio as a psychology major and earned a master’s in performance psychology at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y. Fry worked as a graduate assistant for the football team at Ithaca and coached football there.

He also owned a production company in the Wood River Valley called Peak Productions. He started working with the Youth Ranch in the spring as a nonprofit management consultant, and became CEO on August 1.

The Idaho Youth Ranch is a nonprofit agency that offers emergency shelter, residential care, job readiness training, alternative education, adoption services, family counseling, and other services for at-risk youth and families. The nonprofit operates a network of thrift stores and employs more than 450 people in Idaho.