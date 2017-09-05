St. Luke’s Nampa emergency department helps school kids

Emergency Department nurses and other volunteers from St. Luke’s Nampa packed close to 150 bags filled with hygiene products and coloring books on August 30 to distribute to homeless youth and families in Canyon County.

Several thousand students in Canyon County are considered homeless. Natalie Cortes, RN, the St. Luke’s Nampa community resource lead, organized the drive.

“We know that sometimes students won’t go to school if they haven’t taken a shower in a while, and if we can supply something that could help them stay in school, that’s a huge bonus,” Cortes said.

The team collected donations of new, sealed deodorant, toothbrushes, alcohol-free mouthwash, toothpaste, floss, face wipes, 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner, combs, hand sanitizer, lotions, coloring books, crayons and body wash. St. Luke’s FitOne donated the lunch bags used to hold all the supplies.

Donations will be distributed to school districts and non-profits around the county that work directly with the students.