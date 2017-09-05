Ted Isbell named principal stockholder at CSHQA

Architect Ted Isbell has become a principal stockholder with CSHQA. Isbell been with the firm since 2000 and has more than 25 years of experience.

Isbell led the design for CSHQA’s new Boise headquarters. As leader of CSHQA’s building rorensics team, he has performed more than 300 individual residential and commercial property investigations where the primary focus is assessing damage causation, but also includes construction defect analysis, expert witness services, litigation support and reconstruction recommendations.

Isbell is a past president of the American Institute of Architects-Idaho and is a member of the U.S. Green Building Council. He is also a past member of the Boise City Development Services Advisory Committee.