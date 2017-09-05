Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Utah-based Waffle Love, which finished in second place in the Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race in 2015, will open its second franchise store in Meridian. Waffle Love has 10 restaurants and six food trucks in Utah, Las Vegas, Arizona and California. Adam Terry launched a Waffle Love food truck in July 2012 and opened ...