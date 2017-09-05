Quantcast
Utah's Waffle Love and Sodalicious are expanding to Treasure Valley

By: Teya Vitu September 5, 2017

The Utah-based Waffle Love, which finished in second place in the Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race in 2015, will open its second franchise store in Meridian. Waffle Love has 10 restaurants and six food trucks in Utah, Las Vegas, Arizona and California. Adam Terry launched a Waffle Love food truck in July 2012 and opened ...

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment.

