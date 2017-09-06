Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

In what amounts to a kind of PolitFact.com for law, the American Bar Association has launched a website that pushes back against legal misinformation. The ABA’s Legal Fact Check website launched Aug. 17. On Tuesday, new ABA President Hillarie Bass told Minnesota Lawyer that the site primarily aims to reach the news media and the U.S. ...