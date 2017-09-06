Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Construction could soon hit all four corners at Pioneer Crossing (access required)

Construction could soon hit all four corners at Pioneer Crossing (access required)

By: Teya Vitu September 6, 2017 0

In the coming months, all four corners at Pioneer Crossing in downtown Boise could have construction underway. For now, concrete work has reached the fourth of five levels at the 829-space garage at Front and 11th streets, and wood framing is at the fifth and highest level for the 150-room Hilton Garden Inn at Front and ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo