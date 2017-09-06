Dawn Lewis promoted to producer/director at Idaho State

Dawn Lewis has been promoted to the position of producer/director in the physician assistant studies department at Idaho State University-Meridian.

Lewis, who joined the university in 2016 as a media equipment specialist, will oversee distance-learning sites connecting the ISU-Meridian and College of Idaho campuses that partnered in 2012 to provide physician assistant studies education in Idaho. She will also assist faculty with technology needs.

Lewis moved to Meridian from Flagstaff, Arizona where she operated and maintained a 35-site, fully interactive distance learning network called NAUNet. She holds a bachelor’s degree in film and television production from Montana State University and a master’s degree in educational technology leadership from The George Washington University.