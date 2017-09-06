Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Prior to taking office, President Trump vowed to “formulate a rule which says that for every one new regulation, two old regulations must be eliminated.” Politics aside, some observers saw irony in a regulation intended to reduce regulation. In any event, the pace and scope of regulatory change this year has been significant, and many of ...