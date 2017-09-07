Colleen Hennessey joins Empire Unmanned

Colleen Hennessey has joined the drone company Empire Unmanned in Hayden as sales and marketing manager. The newly created role comes as the company plans expansion into national and international markets.

Hennessey served as vice president of marketing & compliance for an insurance company in New York City and then operated her own business consultancy there for more than 16 years. also freelanced for several years for Hearst Media and other major publications in the Northeast. She has two books in progress. Hennessey is also an adjunct college professor.

Hennessey spent her first year of college Portland State University and later graduated from the University of Colorado, Denver with a BSBA in marketing and a BSBA in management. She has completed continuing education courses at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.