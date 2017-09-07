Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Endurance pays off for Idaho River Sports (access required)

Endurance pays off for Idaho River Sports (access required)

By: Zach Kyle September 7, 2017 0

Store owners Jo Cassin and Stan Kolby couldn’t have dreamed up a prettier scene for Idaho River Sports than the first weekend in June. The 55-acre Esther Simplot Park, with 23 acres of ponds, was full of families splashing, paddle boarding and enjoying the sunshine. Cars filled the park’s 168-space parking lot and spilled into ...

About Zach Kyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo