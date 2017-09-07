Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Once environmental work is completed on the former Golden Dragon restaurant, construction is expected to start in October on Boise’s first subsidized housing for the chronically homeless population. The 41-unit New Path Community Housing will be located at the northwest corner of Fairview Avenue and 22nd Street in an area the city of Boise has branded ...