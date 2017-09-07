Patrick Naylor becomes vice president and partner at Rocky Mountain Environmental Associates

Patrick Naylor, P.E., P.G., has merged Boise engineering and geoscience consulting firm Naylor Engineering & Science, PLLC, with Rocky Mountain Environmental Associates, Inc. (RMEA) of Idaho Falls.

Naylor is now a full partner and vice president at RMEA and will help expand RMEA’s services to Boise and western Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Utah.

Prior to starting his own consulting business in 2016, Naylor was with MWH Global (now Stantec) for more than 27 years as a hydrogeologist and water resource engineer. He has a B.S. in engineering geology and an M.S. in civil engineering, both from Brigham Young University. He is a licensed professional engineer and professional geologist in Idaho and several other states and is president of the Idaho section of the American Water Resources Association, and senior engineer with the Treasure Valley chapter of Engineers Without Borders.