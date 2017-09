Seth Grigg has been appointed executive director at the Idaho Association of Counties.

Grigg is now the executive director of the Association of Idaho Cities. He previously served as a policy analyst at IAC. He’ll succeed Dan Chadwick, who is retiring from IAC after 27 years.

Grigg has an undergraduate degree in English from Brigham Young University and a Masters of Public Administration degree from Boise State University.

IAC is a nonprofit organization formed in 1976.