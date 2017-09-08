Adare Manor to create affordable housing on Boise’s West End

Three local developers will start construction in early October on a 116-unit affordable housing apartment project on Boise’s West End.

Adare Manor Apartments will be located on Fairview Avenue between 24th and 25th Streets. The same team is building the nearby 41-unit New Path Community Housing for the chronically homeless.

The developer of both projects is Boise Pacific NIHC, a joint venture of three local developers who have previously collaborated in building and operating affordable housing projects: Northwest Integrity Housing Company and TPC Holdings V LLC with general partners Tom Mannschreck, CEO of Thomas Development Co. and Caleb Roope, CEO of The Pacific Companies.

The project architects are erstad ARCHITECTS of Boise. The general contractor is ESI Construction of Meridian.

Adare Manor will be a mixed-income project with energy efficient units designated units for tenants earning 30 percent of the area’s median wage and for tenants earning 80 percent of the median wage. The complex will include some market-rate apartments, Mannschreck said.

He expects Adare Manor to open in late summer 2018.

Adare Manor qualified for $890,526 in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, $18 million in tax-exempt bonds and $1.2 million from the HOME program, all issued by Idaho Housing and Finance Association, said IHFA spokeswoman Lorie O’Donley.