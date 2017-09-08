Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Meetings set on Idaho plan to regulate water pollution

Meetings set on Idaho plan to regulate water pollution

By: The Associated Press September 8, 2017 0

Warm Lake in central Idaho.

Warm Lake in central Idaho. Federal authorities are holding five public meetings in Idaho the week of Sept. 11 to accept comment on Idaho’s plan to take over regulating pollution discharge into the state’s lakes and rivers. Photo by Anne Wallace Allen

Federal authorities are holding five public meetings around Idaho the week of Sept. 11 that are part of Idaho’s plan to take over regulating pollution discharge into the state’s lakes and rivers.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is accepting comments at the meetings as Idaho officials seek to shift control of permitting and enforcement aspects from federal authorities acting under the federal Clean Water Act to the state.

The public meetings are set for Sept. 11 in Idaho Falls at the Central Public Library, Sept. 12 in Twin Falls at the Twin Falls Public Library, Sept. 13 in Boise at the Boise Public Library, Sept. 14 in Lewiston at the Lewiston Community Center, and Sept. 15 in Coeur d’Alene at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library.

The first four meetings begin with informational sessions at 4 p.m. The meeting in Coeur d’Alene starts at 2 p.m.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo