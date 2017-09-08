Meetings set on Idaho plan to regulate water pollution

Federal authorities are holding five public meetings around Idaho the week of Sept. 11 that are part of Idaho’s plan to take over regulating pollution discharge into the state’s lakes and rivers.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is accepting comments at the meetings as Idaho officials seek to shift control of permitting and enforcement aspects from federal authorities acting under the federal Clean Water Act to the state.

The public meetings are set for Sept. 11 in Idaho Falls at the Central Public Library, Sept. 12 in Twin Falls at the Twin Falls Public Library, Sept. 13 in Boise at the Boise Public Library, Sept. 14 in Lewiston at the Lewiston Community Center, and Sept. 15 in Coeur d’Alene at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library.

The first four meetings begin with informational sessions at 4 p.m. The meeting in Coeur d’Alene starts at 2 p.m.