Ada County opens new DMV branch
By: IBR Staff
September 11, 2017
2:18 pm Mon, September 11, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Shown (l-r) are commissioners Jim Tibbs, Rick Visser, Chairman Dave Case, Asssessor Robert McQuade, DMV Branch Manager Connie Douglass, DMV Division Manager Denise Otter.
Ada County opened a new DMV branch at 8655 W. Franklin Rd in Boise on Sept. 11.
The County Commissioners and Assessor decided to move the Benjamin branch to the new, larger location because it offers more parking and improved service for vehicle title and registration needs.