Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Out of the Office / Ada County opens new DMV branch

Ada County opens new DMV branch

By: IBR Staff September 11, 2017 0

Commissioners Jim Tibbs, Rick Visser, Chairman Dave Case, Asssessor Robert McQuade, DMV Branch Manager Connie Douglass, DMV Division Manager Denise Otter

Shown (l-r) are commissioners Jim Tibbs, Rick Visser, Chairman Dave Case, Asssessor Robert McQuade, DMV Branch Manager Connie Douglass, DMV Division Manager Denise Otter.

Ada County opened a new DMV branch at 8655 W. Franklin Rd in Boise on Sept. 11.

The County Commissioners and Assessor decided to move the Benjamin branch to the new, larger location because it offers more parking and improved service for vehicle title and registration needs.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo