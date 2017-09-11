Ann Marie Peters joins College of Eastern Idaho as director of strategic partnerships

Ann Marie Peters has joined the College of Eastern Idaho, the new community college in Idaho Falls, as director of strategic partnerships.

Peters is the co-founder of Interview Savvy, a Chicago-based training and career skills firm. She has more than 20 years of experience in behavioral coaching, strategic planning, consulting, and project management in the financial services and banking industry.

She received a B.A. from the University of Chicago and MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Business.