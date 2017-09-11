Ben Wright to lead Montana & Idaho CDC in Idaho

Ben Wright will head Montana & Idaho Community Development Corporation’s operations in Idaho. He will cover a market that includes McCall, Rexburg, Pocatello, Twin Falls and Caldwell.

Wright was most recently Montana & Idaho CDC’s director of client services in Missoula, Mont. He joined Montana & Idaho CDC in 2015 after serving as assistant director of business operations at the University of Montana. He is a certified public accountant and holds a master’s degree in business administration from Pennsylvania State University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in physics from Shippensburg University.

Wright works with new and existing Montana & Idaho CDC loan clients in all aspects of business management, finance, marketing and operations, including creating strategic action plans, conducting financial analyses, assessing business and industry risks, and developing cash flow projections and models for clients. Montana & Idaho CDC launched New Markets Tax Credit financing in Idaho in 2013 and business lending in 2015. It has since provided more than $135 million to Idaho businesses.