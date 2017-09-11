Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology employees raise money for cancer research

A team of Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology employees rode through Boise for the fourth consecutive year as part of the Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride that will benefit Stand Up To Cancer’s innovative cancer research initiatives.

93 Bristol-Myers Squibb employees, riding a combined total of approximately 2,800 miles, are raising funds and awareness for Stand Up To Cancer, whose collaborative Dream Teams of scientific researchers are working to accelerate cancer research that can deliver new therapies to patients faster.

Bristol-Myers Squibb will match donations to Stand Up To Cancer, dollar-for-dollar, up to a total of $500,000.