Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Good Works / Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology employees raise money for cancer research

Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology employees raise money for cancer research

By: IBR Staff September 11, 2017 0

Photo courtesy of

Photo courtesy of Bristol-Myers Squibb

A team of Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology employees rode through Boise for the fourth consecutive year as part of the Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride that will benefit Stand Up To Cancer’s innovative cancer research initiatives.

93 Bristol-Myers Squibb employees, riding a combined total of approximately 2,800 miles, are raising funds and awareness for Stand Up To Cancer, whose collaborative Dream Teams of scientific researchers are working to accelerate cancer research that can deliver new therapies to patients faster.

Bristol-Myers Squibb will match donations to Stand Up To Cancer, dollar-for-dollar, up to a total of $500,000.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo