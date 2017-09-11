Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Results from Idaho’s annual Point-in-Time count show the state’s homeless population is around 2,000. The count has been relatively consistent over the last six years, according to Idaho Housing and Finance Association, which coordinates the count.The group said Idaho's 2017 homeless population count, carried out the night of Jan. 25, was 2,037 or 9.3 percent less ...