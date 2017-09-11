Quantcast
Home / News / Construction / Idaho’s homeless population hovers around 2,000 (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 11, 2017 0

Results from Idaho’s annual Point-in-Time count show the state’s homeless population is around 2,000. The count has been relatively consistent over the last six years, according to Idaho Housing and Finance Association, which coordinates the count.The group said Idaho's 2017 homeless population count, carried out the night of Jan. 25, was 2,037 or 9.3 percent less ...

About IBR Staff

