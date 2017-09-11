Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Kount, one of Boise’s newer tech companies, is the latest to commit to downtown office space. Located on Lusk Street just across the Boise River from downtown since its founding in 2008, Kount intends to occupy the 35,000-square-foot, four-story office building variously known as the Langroise Building, John Alden Building and 10th and Main. “It can eventually ...