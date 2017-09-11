Larry H. Miller locations donate to United Way of Treasure Valley

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff September 11, 2017 0

Larry Miller employees with their check for United Way. Photo courtesy of Larry Miller

Employees of Larry H. Miller Dealerships’ four Boise locations presented a donation to United Way of Treasure Valley’s Sept. 7.

The donation was part of United Way’s Basic Needs Hygiene Kits for Homeless Students project. The kits provide a one-month supply of basic hygiene items, such as toothpaste, deodorant, soap, laundry detergent and feminine hygiene items, to homeless students. Nora Carpenter, president and CEO of the United Way of Treasure Valley, said nearly 900 students are homeless in the Boise School District.

The donations came from Larry H. Miller Charities, the charitable arm of the dealership group. It was made up largely of employee contributions.

