Boise-to-Los Angeles flight makes emergency landing in Reno

By: The Associated Press September 12, 2017 0

The Boise Airport. A flight that took off early Sept. 11 from Boise to Los Angeles was diverted to Reno after a "mechanical indication" of a problem, according to a spokeswoman. File photo

The Boise Airport. A Delta flight that took off early Sept. 11 from Boise to Los Angeles was diverted to Reno after a “mechanical indication” of a problem, according to a spokeswoman. File photo

A Delta flight travelling from Boise to Los Angeles made an emergency landing in Reno.

KRNV-TV reported that Reno Tahoe International Airport spokeswoman Trish Tucker confirms the plane was diverted Sept. 11 during the early morning hours.

A spokesperson for SkyWest, which was operating the flight as Delta Connection, says the diversion of Flight 4564 was due to a “mechanical indication.”

The spokesperson says Passengers evacuated the plane at the gate, and mechanics inspected the plane before they returned to continue the flight to Los Angeles.

