Construction has been underway since May on the striking new Boise State University fine arts building, a structure that will consolidate all Department of Art programs along Capitol Boulevard. LCA Architects of Boise designed two contrasting buildings, one blue, one beige, veering away from each other but joined by a glass lobby LCA is describing as ...