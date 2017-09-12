Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Historic buildings require a balancing act from architects (access required)

Historic buildings require a balancing act from architects (access required)

By: Kent Hohlfeld September 12, 2017 0

Updating a historic building to accommodate modern uses requires teams to balance a variety of competing interests. While accounting for a structure’s historic nature, architects often seek ways to improve energy efficiency and seismic strength.Many firms have become accustomed to tackling such challenges. Improving safety, for example, has obvious advantages. And the well-publicized likelihood of a sizable ...

About Kent Hohlfeld

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo