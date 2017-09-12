Kelsie Perryman joins Title One in Boise

Kelsie Perryman has joined TitleOne as office administrator in the company’s Boise office.

Perryman will focus on customer service and office management as well as assisting with special projects. She was previously was the studio manager for the CycleBar and before that was operators manager at Axiom Fitness.

Perryman received a BA from Boise State University in multidisciplinary studies, with an emphasis on leadership and human relations. Perryman has more than 10 years of customer service experience.