Matthew Stucki is new director of development for ISU college

Matthew Stucki has been hired as director of development at the Idaho State University College of Arts and Letters.

Before taking the development position, Stucki practiced law at Racine, Olson, Nye & Budge in Pocatello. He holds a bachelor’s degree in management from ISU and a law degree from University of Idaho. He earlier played basketball at ISU and then professional basketball in Europe.