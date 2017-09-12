Quantcast
Melinda Petersen joins Dairy West

September 12, 2017

melinda-petersen-croppedMelinda Petersen has joined Dairy West as producer and community relations manager. She will support dairy farm family outreach, partner outreach, community events, and integrated communication efforts.

Petersen grew up on a dairy farm in northeastern Oregon and received a B.S. degree in agricultural education, communication, and technology from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. She most recently served two years in a similar role with the Oregon Dairy and Nutrition Council in Portland, Ore. Prior to returning to the dairy industry, she served in various communications and alumni/donor relations roles for higher education in Washington and Oregon.

Dairy West protects and promotes the Idaho dairy industry and dairy farm families through outreach, nutrition counseling and partnerships with consumers, dairy processors, retail outlets and farmers and their families. United Dairymen of Idaho is a partner of Dairy West.

