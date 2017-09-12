St. Luke’s considers an orthopedic facility on Boise’s West End

St. Luke’s Health System is in the initial permitting process to build a three- and four-story, 230,562-square-foot medical facility that will tower over Boise’s low-slung and largely undeveloped West End.

The facility will sit on 6.58 acres that St. Luke’s has owned since April 2009 at Fairview Avenue and 27th Street.

St. Luke’s spokeswoman Anita Kissée shies away from the terms “hospital” or “clinic,” though project architect Hummer Architects’s Aug. 24 submission to the city for a conditional-use describes the project as a hospital.

“This new facility is likely to support orthopedic specialty services,” Kissée wrote in an email. “No final decisions have been made on the project. For several years, planning teams have considered the best use for the property. Analysis and significant due diligence led us to determine the location will optimally support outpatient clinic space and a short-stay inpatient facility with complementary imaging and surgical services.”

Plans filed with the city call for two wings. There would be a three-story outpatient and inpatient wing and a four-story medical office wing with seven clinics. St. Luke’s also proposes a 670-space parking garage.

Kissée said St. Luke’s would like to break ground in spring 2018.

The St. Luke’s facility would be the largest structure to date for the city-branded West End redevelopment of the Fairview Avenue-Main Street corridor between 22nd Street and Whitewater Park Boulevard (formerly 30th Street).