Survey: Corporations are souring on Delaware legal climate

By: The Associated Press September 12, 2017 0

Delaware appears to be losing its favored legal climate status among corporate attorneys and executives.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Legal Reform said that after ranking first in all 10 previous surveys, Delaware’s overall legal climate ranked 11th in this year’s survey, released Sept. 12.

South Dakota was number one, followed by Vermont, Idaho, Minnesota and New Hampshire. Vermont edged Delaware for the top spot for trial judge competence.

Institute President Lisa Rickard said Delaware was losing ground as states compete to enact legal reforms.

Corporations seemed particularly upset about a Delaware law passed in 2015 that prohibits companies from forcing investors who bring and lose certain lawsuits to pay a company’s legal costs.

Companies are also unhappy with the aggressive way Delaware has enforced its unclaimed property laws.

