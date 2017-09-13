Mountain West Bank expands North End branch

Mountain West Bank’s second-largest Treasure Valley branch will be its North End branch once a remodel and expansion wraps up the bank’s State and 16th street branch.

The bank is nearly doubling the size of the North End branch, enabling the addition of conference and meeting rooms. Mountain West for the first time will also base full-time commercial and real estate lenders with dedicated offices at the State Street office, said Dan Price, Mountain West Bank’s community banking manager in the Treasure Valley.

The bank structure, originally built in 1967, will expand from 2,090 square feet to 3,874 square feet. Construction started in early June and the renovated branch is expected to open in late October. The branch has operated out of a single-wide trailer in the parking lot during construction, Price said.

Mountain West stripped the original structure down to the outer walls and concrete pad.

“They put a lot of glass into it,” Price said about the remodel. “The old branch was really dark inside. It was like being in a cave.”

CTA Group of Boise was the architect and Wright Brothers – The Building Company of Eagle is the general contractor.

Mountain West has had a branch at that location since 2001. Mountain West acquired the First Security Bank branch at State and 16th in the Wells Fargo Bank divestiture of some branches following its acquisition of First Security.

The only larger branch among Mountain West’s eight branches in the Treasure Valley is at Fairview Avenue and Eagle Road in Meridian.