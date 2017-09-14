Assistance League of Boise provides school supplies

Assistance League of Boise has provided much-needed school supplies to students this year in Ada County through a program called Operation School Supplies.

ALB started Operation School Supplies in 1996 and has worked closely with the Boise, West Ada and Kuna School Districts to ensure students have the materials they need. ALB buys the items with help from the Fred Meyer store in Garden City. In August, ALB volunteers sort, assemble, box and deliver the supplies to schools, which distribute te supplies.

In August, Operation School Supplies delivered supplies for 12,538 students, and this year’s batch was the first to include earbuds, hand sanitizers and wipes.

Funding for Operation School Supplies comes from community donations, private contributions, grants and the Assistance League Thrift Shop in Garden City.