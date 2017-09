College of Idaho faculty are presenting their art in a faculty show that started Sept. 14.

The art is displayed at the Rosenthal Gallary of Art in Blatchley Hall and includes paintings, pottery, photographer, and other forms of mixed media. The artists are Rosenthal Gallery Director Garth Claassen, Stephen Fisher, Alice Vinson, April Vandegrift, Eric Mullis and Cassandra Schiffler.

The artwork will remain on display in the gallery until its next exhibition, which is yet to be determined.