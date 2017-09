Mary Lou Dunzik-Gougar, the Idaho State University associate dean of science and engineering, has been appointed U.S. at-large director for the American Nuclear Society.

Dunzik-Gougar will drive membership and advise the organization on major expenditures, restructuring and community outreach. Dunzik-Gougar has been a member of the ANS since 1994 and her term as at-large director lasts three years.