Media panelists Anna Daly Gamboa, a digital sales specialist at KTVB-TV; Shea Andersen, a vice president at the Fahlgren Mortine public relations firm; Idaho Business Review Editor Anne Wallace Allen; and Aaron Kunz, the co-host of Idaho Reports at Idaho Public Television, discussed the best ways to interact with the media on Sept. 7 2017 Idaho Nonprofit Conference. The conference was held at the Riverside Hotel.

