Peppershock opens a Utah office

Peppershock, a marketing and media company in Nampa, has expanded to Salt Lake City with a studio located in a downtown shared co-working space.

Peppershock, which employs 10 people in Idaho, has hired a manager for its new office, and company owner Rhea Allen said she expects to spend one week a month at the Salt Lake City office, about 5 hours away.

Rhea Allen started the company with her husband Drew Allen in 2003. Peppershock provides a host of media and marketing services to companies in Idaho and beyond, such as video production, web design, social media management, photography, and graphic design. Rhea Allen said they decided to expand to Utah to take advantage of Salt Lake’s much larger and better-funded market. They already have clients there, she said.

“There’s a lot more happening there, as far as freelancers and resources and companies willing to pay us to do what we do,” she said. “There are a lot of opportunities for growth, and venture capital dollars going around.”