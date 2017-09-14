University of Idaho names a portion of path after Olympian Kristin Armstrong
By: IBR Staff
September 14, 2017
5:00 am Thu, September 14, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Kristin Armstrong, left, and University of Idaho President Chuck Staben hold a replica of the informational plaque to be mounted on the Kristin Armstrong Bikeway near the Student Recreation Center. Photo courtesy of the U of I
The University of Idaho named a portion of Paradise Path in honor of alumna and three-time Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong on Sept. 9.
The dedication event was part of pre-football game activities in the Fan Zone on the track west of the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center in Moscow. It featured remarks from UI President Chuck Staben and Armstrong.