University of Idaho names a portion of path after Olympian Kristin Armstrong

By: IBR Staff September 14, 2017 0

Kristin Armstrong, left, and University of Idaho President Chuck Staben hold a replica of the informational plaque to be mounted on the Kristin Armstrong Bikeway near the Student Recreation Center. Photo courtesy of the U of I

The University of Idaho named a portion of Paradise Path in honor of alumna and three-time Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong on Sept. 9.

The dedication event was part of pre-football game activities in the Fan Zone on the track west of the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center in Moscow. It featured remarks from UI President Chuck Staben and Armstrong.

