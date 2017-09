Mike Anderson hired by Critical Process Systems Group

The Boise-based Critical Process Systems Group has hired Mike Anderson as vice president of global projects.

Prior to joining the CPS Group team in 2017, Mike worked for NEHP, a CPS Group company, project-managing a highly complex international project for a global semiconductor industry client. He has also held executive positions with Kinetic Systems, M&W subsidiary Total Facility Solutions, BioKinetics, and DECCO, providing construction operations, process engineering design, and design-build program management throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Anderson attended Purdue University and maintains memberships in the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering, the Lean Construction Institute, and other professional organizations.

Critical Process Systems Group is a conglomerate of manufacturing and design companies providing products and services to multiple industries including semiconductor, life science, solar, gas systems, wastewater and university research labs. I