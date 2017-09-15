Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Roundup 9.15.17 (access required)

Roundup 9.15.17 (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 15, 2017 0

Tina Freeman purchased a 1.16-acre parcel at 489 E. Stagecoach Way in Kuna from John and Michelle Brand and the Carson Family Trust.  Bob Hildebran of Capital Commercial Properties represented the seller and Carl Maier of Capital Group Inc. represented the buyer. Alpha Lending leased 1,424 square feet at 7669 Riverside Drive, Suite 102, in Boise. ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo