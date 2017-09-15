Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Tina Freeman purchased a 1.16-acre parcel at 489 E. Stagecoach Way in Kuna from John and Michelle Brand and the Carson Family Trust. Bob Hildebran of Capital Commercial Properties represented the seller and Carl Maier of Capital Group Inc. represented the buyer. Alpha Lending leased 1,424 square feet at 7669 Riverside Drive, Suite 102, in Boise. ...