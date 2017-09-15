The Village holds Ladies’s Night Out to fundraise for Epilepsy Foundation of Idaho
By: IBR Staff
September 15, 2017
12:15 pm Fri, September 15, 2017
Idaho Business Review
The Village at Meridian held a Ladies’ Night Out fundraiser Sept. 13 for the Epilepsy Foundation of Idaho. Photo courtesy of The Village at Meridian
The Village at Meridian held a fundraiser at its Ladies’ Night Out event Sept. 13 to raise awareness and donations for the Epilepsy Foundation of Idaho.
More than 84 people registered for the event and it also provided an opportunity for some of the epileptic patients to be in a social setting.