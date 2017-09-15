Quantcast
Home / Good Works / The Village holds Ladies’s Night Out to fundraise for Epilepsy Foundation of Idaho

By: IBR Staff September 15, 2017 0

The Village at Meridian holds a paint and sip Ladies' Night Out fundraiser for the Epilepsy Foundation of Idaho.

The Village at Meridian held a Ladies’ Night Out fundraiser Sept. 13 for the Epilepsy Foundation of Idaho. Photo courtesy of The Village at Meridian

The Village at Meridian held a fundraiser at its Ladies’ Night Out event Sept. 13 to raise awareness and donations for the Epilepsy Foundation of Idaho.

More than 84 people registered for the event and it also provided an opportunity for some of the epileptic patients to be in a social setting.

 

