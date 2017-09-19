Carey Farmer receives Idaho Realtor of the Year award

Quantcast
Carey Farmer received Idaho Realtor of the Year award at the 2017 Idaho Realtors convention. Photo courtesy of Nick Wright.

Carey Farmer received the Idaho Realtor of the Year Award at the 2017 Idaho Realtors annual member convention Sept. 14.

Farmer is the 56th recipient of the award and will represent Idaho at the National Association of Realtors Realtor of the Year ceremonies.

