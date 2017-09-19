College of Idaho holds 4th Annual Treasure Valley Business Breakfast
By: IBR Staff
September 19, 2017
September 19, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Albertsons Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer Shane Sampson speaks at College of Idaho’s 4th Annual Treasure Valley Business Breakfast. Photo courtesy of Adam Eschbach of College of Idaho.
College of Idaho held its Fourth Annual Treasure Valley Business Breakfast on Sep. 15 in the college’s Simplot Dining Hall. Albertsons Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer Shane Sampson was the keynote speaker at the event, to which C of I students, alumni, and local business leaders were invited.