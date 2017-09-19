Quantcast
Mountain West Bank holds community service day

By: IBR Staff September 19, 2017 0

Mountain West Bank employees clean headstones at Nampa Kohlerlawn Cemetery during the Day of Caring on Sep. 14. Photo courtesy of Otto Kitsinger for Mountain West Bank.

Mountain West Bank employees in Idaho, Washington, and Utah worked on community service projects Sep. 14 for the bank’s Day of Caring.

In Boise, bank employees worked on lawn care at Ada County Housing Authority’s Shoreline Plaza apartments. They also fixed paths and painted benches and picnic shelter frames at Eagle Friendship Park.

Employees from the bank’s Caldwell and Nampa branches built tree wells at the Nampa Dog Park, and they cleaned headstones at Nampa Kohlerlawn Cemetery.

Employees from the bank’s northern Idaho and eastern Washington offices volunteered at Children’s Village, a residence for children who need a safe place to stay in Coeur d’Alene. The helpers painted the Moyer Home, cleaned inside all the homes on campus, and worked on landscaping.

Employees from the Hailey and Ketchum branches painted office interiors, cleaned office exteriors, and performed landscaping chores at The Advocates, a sanctuary for Wood River Valley survivors of domestic violence.

