Ben Zamzow named COO at Rocky Mountain Companies

Ben Zamzow has been named chief operating officer at Rocky Mountain Companies.

Zamzow will oversee the commercial development process for Rocky Mountain Companies including property acquisition/disposition, construction, property management, and company operations.

Zamzow spent nine years as a top-producing commercial real estate broker at Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate. He holds the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) and Certified Leasing Specialist (CLS) designations.He joined Rocky Mountain Companies in 2015 as vice president of development services.

Zamzow has a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Puget Sound and an MBA from Boise State University.