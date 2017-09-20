Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Neurilink, a Boise company that provides video conferencing, interactive displays, digital signage and audio visual support to companies, has purchased Blue Sky Integrated Technologies of Seattle, Neurilink announced. The two companies will operate under the Neurilink brand, according to a press release from Neurilink. Neurilink was started in 2012 by former fifth-grade teacher Michael Fornander and some ...