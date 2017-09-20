Quantcast
By: Anne Wallace Allen September 20, 2017 0

Neurilink, a Boise company that provides video conferencing, interactive displays, digital signage and audio visual support to companies, has purchased Blue Sky Integrated Technologies of Seattle, Neurilink announced. The two companies will operate under the Neurilink brand, according to a press release from Neurilink. Neurilink was started in 2012 by former fifth-grade teacher Michael Fornander and some ...

Anne Wallace Allen is the editor of the Idaho Business Review.

