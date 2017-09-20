Quantcast
Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor receives International Pro Bono Rule of Law Award

By: IBR Staff September 20, 2017 0

Alex Rossmiller, Assistant U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, Public Corruption Unit; Julianne Hughes-Jennett, London-based partner at Hogan Lovells, LLP; Bryan Taylor, Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney. This photo shows the three recipients of the 2016-2017 International Pro Bono Rule of Law Award. Photo courtesy of the American Bar Association.

The three recipients of the award (l-r) were Alex Rossmiller, Assistant U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York; Julianne Hughes-Jennett, London-based partner at Hogan Lovells, LLP; and Bryan Taylor, Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney. Photo courtesy of the American Bar Association

Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor received the 2016-2017 International Pro Bono Rule of Law Award at The American Bar Association’s 2017 Rule of Law Luncheon in New York City August 14.

