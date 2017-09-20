Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



As law firms look for ways to offer legal services to clients more efficiently and with more predictable fee structures, the use of online legal research platforms remains essential – and it’s not cheap. “It is a significant cost consideration for a firm – usually in the hundreds of thousands of dollars for a large or ...