Joni Grey Loftin is promoted at Idaho State University Meridian

Joni Grey Loftin, a clinical professor at Idaho State University, has been named the new associate chair of the Communication Sciences and Disorders Department.

Loftin has been a faculty member at ISU since 1990, moving from the Pocatello campus to the Meridian campus last fall. Loftin will manage the operations of the department on the Meridian campus, serve as a liaison among students, faculty, and administrators, and continue to teach graduate and undergraduate courses.

Her degrees are from Appalachian State University and University of South Carolina.