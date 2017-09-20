Katy Dang chosen as new executive director of Surel’s Place

Katy Dang has been selected as the new executive director of Surel’s Place, a nonprofit artist in residence program located in Garden City.

Dang is responsible for program operations, fiscal management, development, and interactions with donors, the community and other nonprofits as well as the overall management of Surel’s Place.

Dang is the former editor of Idaho Arts Quarterly, vice president of the Boise Public Library Foundation board and is co-proprietor of Cider Sisters, a cidermaker in Boise. She has a B.A. in English literature from the University of California in Santa Cruz and master’s in European history from Sonoma State University.