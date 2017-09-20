Quantcast
The Car Park acquires North Carolina company (access required)

By: Anne Wallace Allen September 20, 2017 0

The Car Park, a Boise company that manages parking at dozens of Boise locations, at the Friedman Airport in Blaine County, and in other states, has purchased the North Carolina parking company McLaurin Parking. McLaurin is a 70-year-old family-owned company, according to a press release from The Car Park. The terms of the deal weren't released. The ...

