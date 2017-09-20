Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Car Park, a Boise company that manages parking at dozens of Boise locations, at the Friedman Airport in Blaine County, and in other states, has purchased the North Carolina parking company McLaurin Parking. McLaurin is a 70-year-old family-owned company, according to a press release from The Car Park. The terms of the deal weren't released. The ...